South African Companies to Showcase Products at the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair in Berlin, Germany

Twenty-five South African companies will showcase their products and services at the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair in Berlin, Germany from 7-9 February 2018. The companies received financial support from the dti’s Export Marketing and Investment Assistance Scheme (EMIA) to participate in the trade fair.

The trade fair covers every sector of the international fruit and vegetable supply chain from production, distribution and marketing, through to the point of sale, including global players as well as small and medium-sized suppliers from all around the world.

According to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies, the trade fair will expose South African companies to available trade and investment opportunities in Germany. It will also be an excellent platform to promote existing and potential exporters to new customers from the different sectors from around the world.

Total exports achieved by the SA exhibitors who participated in the trade fair last year amounted to more than R1.5 billion.

South Africa’s participation in the trade fair will have a positive impact in terms of increasing export sales from the South African fresh produce, particularly the fresh fruit sector. This is in alignment with the country’s industrialisation programme and the Integrated National Export Strategy.

Germany is South Africa`s major trading and investment partner within the European Union. In 2016, the country ranked as South Africa’s second largest global export partner out of 224 countries, and the SA’s largest export market in the EU.

