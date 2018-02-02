South Sudan: European Union adds 3 persons involved in serious human rights violation to sanctions list

The Council has added 3 persons involved in serious human rights violations to the list of those submitted to a travel ban and an asset freeze in view of the situation in South Sudan. The Council adopted this decision in view of the ever deteriorating humanitarian and security situation in South Sudan, and considering the lack of commitment by some actors to the ongoing peace process.

It is the first time that the EU decides to sanction persons in view of the situation in South Sudan in addition to those sanctioned by the United Nations. The decision brings the total number of persons under restrictive measures in view of the situation in South Sudan to nine, as six persons were already listed by the UN.

The legal acts were adopted by written procedure. They will be published in the Official Journal of 3 February.

