United Nations Youth Envoy to meet young people and champion investments in Youth Development in a five-country visit to Africa

The United Nations Youth Envoy, Ms. Jayathma Wickramanayake, will undertake an official visit to South Africa from 11-15 February as part of her five-country visit to Africa.

The objective of the visit, which will also take her to Senegal, Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria, is to meet young people on the ground, learn about the work they are doing and issues they are facing, provide a platform for youth voices to be heard at the country level and at the United Nations, and galvanise momentum to deliver on commitments to empower and enable young people to achieve their full potential.



Ms. Wickramanayake will also meet government officials, civil society leaders, UN agency representatives and other key partners to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities faced by young people in Africa and participate in a youth-focused events. The envoy will raise awareness on the importance of investing in youth development in order to advance a more sustainable and peaceful future.



While in South Africa, the youth envoy will participate in the 8th African Conference on Sexual and Reproductive Health in Johannesburg, where she will provide opening remarks as well as engage in its Youth Pre-Conference.

The UN youth envoy’s visit is supported by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

