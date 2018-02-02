Visit of His Majesty King Makhosonke of the Ndebele Kingdom to High Commission

His Majesty King Makhosonke of the Ndebele Kingdom visited the High Commission of India Pretoria, the first official contact with the Government of India. The two sides discussed a deepening of relations between India and the Ndebele Kingdom inclusive of technical training and assistance, scholarship schemes of the Government of India, and an enhanced cultural interface strengthening thereby people to people contacts between the two sides.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of India, Pretoria, South Africa.