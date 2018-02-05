South Africa: Basic Education Committee to Host Roundtable with Provinces

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education will tomorrow hold a roundtable discussion with Provincial Education Departments.

Details are as follows:

Date: 6 February 2018

Time: 9 am

Venue: Committee Room M314, Third Floor, Marks Building.

Meanwhile, the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry will receive a briefing from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) on its 2nd quarter financial and non-financial performance.

Advertisement

Details are as follows:

Date: 6 February 2018

Time: 10 am

Venue: Committee Room V475, Fourth Floor, Old Assembly Building.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.