South Africa: Basic Education Committee to Host Roundtable with Provinces

The Portfolio Committee on Basic Education will tomorrow hold a roundtable discussion with Provincial Education Departments.
Details are as follows:
Date: 6 February 2018
Time: 9 am
Venue: Committee Room M314, Third Floor, Marks Building.
Meanwhile, the Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry will receive a briefing from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) and the National Empowerment Fund (NEF) on its 2nd quarter financial and non-financial performance.
Details are as follows:
Date: 6 February 2018
Time: 10 am
Venue: Committee Room V475, Fourth Floor, Old Assembly Building.
