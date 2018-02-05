South Africa: Northern Cape Department of Health to Brief Committee on Psychiatric Hospital

The Portfolio Committee on Health will tomorrow be briefed by the Northern Cape Provincial Department of Health.

The Committee will be updated on progress made and challenges faced in relation to the completion of the Northern Cape Psychiatric Hospital. Furthermore, the Department of Health will brief the Committee on submissions made on the National Public Health Institute of South Africa Bill.

Details of the meeting:

Date: Tuesday, 6 February 2018

Time: 10:00 – 16:00

Venue: Committee Room 2, Upper Ground Floor, 90 Plein Street Building

Meanwhile, the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises will be briefed by Denel and South African Forestry Company Limited (Safcol) on the Annual Report and Financial Statements for 2016/17 financial year.

Details for the meeting:

Date: Tuesday, 6 February 2018

Time: 09:30

Venue: Committee Room 1, Upper Ground Floor, 90 Plein Street Building

