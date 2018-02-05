South Africa: Police Committee Condemns Killing of Two Off-Duty Police Officers

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police Mr. Francois Beukman condemns the killing of a Police sergeant in Khayelitsha, Cape Town and a sergeant attached to the Bainsvlei Police Station in the Free State Province over the weekend.

“The Committee is very concerned that the South African Police Services (SAPS) officers may have been targeted by criminals while they were off-duty. The SAPS should prioritize the investigations to determine the motive behind the two incidents” said Mr. Beukman.

“The Committee is concerned by the high murder rate, but even more so by the killing of police officers as this undermines the fight against the crime and the ability of the state to deal with crime effectively” stressed Mr Beukman.

He said: “We send our condolences to the families of both sergeants in this difficult time”.

“The proliferation of firearms and the use of illegal firearms in the attacks of police officers is an issue of high concern to the Committee. Thus, the Committee will continue to monitor the SAPS and the DPCI to crack down on the distribution and usage of illegal firearms” emphasised Mr Beukman.”

