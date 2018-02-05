The 746th meeting of the African Union Peace and Security Council on the Conclusions of the 1st Retreat of the Peace and Security Council Committee of Experts

The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), at its 746th meeting held on 17 January, 2018 considered the Conclusions of the 1st Retreat of the PSC Committee of Experts that was held from 11 to 16 December 2017, in Musanze, Rwanda, and adopted the following decision:

Council,

1. Takes note of the Conclusions of the 1st Retreat of the PSC Committee of Experts, held from 11 to 16 December 2017, in Muzanze, Rwanda, pursuant to the decision adopted by the PSC at its 732nd meeting held on 9 November 2017;

2. Commends the Committee for the useful conclusions of the Retreat. Council encourages the Committee to further enhance the effectiveness of its support to Council’s work. In this context, Council requests the Committee to ensure that it regularly assesses the status of implementation of all Council decisions;

3. Also commends the Government and people of Rwanda for their hospitality and, in particular, the Rwanda Peace Academy for having hosted the Retreat of the Committee;

4. Expresses gratitude to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) for providing its valuable support that significantly contribute to the successful holding of the Retreat;

5. Endorses the Conclusions of the 1st Retreat of the Committee of Experts;

6. Decides to remain actively seized of the matter.

