United States to Build New Embassy in Lilongwe

U.S. Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer today announced that the Governments of the United States and Malawi have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the acquisition of property on which to build a new U.S. Embassy compound on Presidential Road in Lilongwe.

“The United States has been a steadfast partner in Malawi’s development since independence in 1964. I am delighted that my government has committed to building a new U.S. Embassy in Lilongwe as a very physical demonstration of our ongoing commitment to our partnership with Malawi. The current U.S. Embassy chancery, built in the early 1970s, no longer provides adequate space for our expanding work in Malawi. We hope the new, state-of-the-art U.S. Embassy compound will be ready for occupancy early in the next decade,” said Ambassador Palmer.

