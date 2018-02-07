February 13, 2018 Telephonic Press Briefing: Acting Director for Economic and Regional Affairs Harry Sullivan on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA)

EVENT:

The Bureau of African Affairs Acting Director for Economic and Regional Affairs Harry Sullivan will provide an update on U.S. economic policy in Africa and efforts to expand trade and investment in Africa under AGOA. This briefing will be on the record.

The telephonic briefing will take place on Tuesday, February 13, 2018, at 7:30 AM ET/12:30 UTC. During the briefing, the speaker will make brief opening remarks then take questions from the field.

Advertisement

DETAILS:

Speaker: Acting Director Harry Sullivan

Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Time: 7:30 ET/12:30 UTC

* Please use Time Zone Converter to determine the start time of the event in your time zone.

Language: English. French and Portuguese interpretation will be offered.

Ground rules: On the record.

Dial-in Info: To be provided once you RSVP

RSVP: RSVP to [email protected] Please specify English/French/Portuguese line, or request that we dial out to you (provide the phone number and language to be used).

Twitter: We will use #AGOA2018 as the hashtag for the call. Follow us on @AfricaMediaHub.

LOGISTICS:

Callers should dial-in to the conference call 10-15 minutes early.

When an individual journalist dials-in, the operator will collect the caller’s name, press affiliation, and location.

The moderator will facilitate the Q and A among the connected callers. Journalists on the conference call will be instructed to press the “*” and “1” buttons on their phones in order to enter the question queue. NOTE: You can press “*1” at any time during the call to join the question queue, even before the moderator begins the Q and A portion. We ask that journalists limit themselves to one question. Journalists can also submit questions in English to [email protected] prior to or during the call.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Regional Media Hub.