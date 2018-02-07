Media briefing by UNHCR’s Special Envoy on the Somali Refugee Situation in Pretoria on 8 February (8h30 - 9h30)

In 2016, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, appointed Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Affey as his Special Envoy for the Somali Refugee Situation. The High Commissioner noted that the path towards stability and prosperity in Somalia must include solutions for Somalis in exile through the region, and that Special Envoy would assist UNHCR to maximize efforts in the search for solutions for Somali refugees and asylum-seekers at national and regional levels.



The Special Envoy visits countries, including South Africa, hosting large numbers of Somali refugees and asylum-seekers to discuss with governments, civil society, international community and Somali refugees themselves about the current situation in Somalia as well as durable solutions for Somali refugees.

Special Envoy Abdi Affey will provide media briefing at UNHCR Regional Representation for Southern Africa (Waterkloof House, 209 Waterkloof Road, Pretoria – Brooklyn) on Thursday 8 February from 08h30 to 9h30.

The media outlets and journalists are requested to confirm participation in advance by email ([email protected]) in order to have access to briefing.

