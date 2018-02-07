South Africa: President Zuma to Attend the Annual Ubuntu Awards Ceremony

President Jacob Zuma will on Saturday, 10 February 2018, officiate at the annual Ubuntu Awards ceremony at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

First launched by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation in 2015, the Ubuntu Awards celebrate South African citizens who play an active role in projecting a positive image of South Africa internationally. Through excellence in their chosen fields, the proud South Africans are recognized for serving as global ambassadors of the nation. These are South African citizens, who, through their Integrity, Passion, Patriotism and Humility have raised the South African flag high on an international stage.

The Ubuntu Awards 2018 will be held under the theme “Honouring Madiba; a global champion of human rights, peace and reconciliation.”

