Canada concerned with events in Kenya

Global Affairs Canada today (February 7, 2018) issued the following statement on the human rights situation in Kenya:

“As a friend to Kenya, Canada is deeply concerned by some of the Government of Kenya’s recent actions, including the unlawful detention of opposition members without due process or access to counsel, and the shutdown of, and restrictions on, certain media outlets. In the words of the Chief Justice of Kenya's Supreme Court, ‘there have been worrying developments in the administration of justice that threaten the rule of law.’ A free media and adherence to the rule of law are essential components of democracy.”

“We urge the Government of Kenya to uphold its constitution, to allow freedom of expression and to respect court orders, including those that order the release of those granted bail.”

“Kenyans of all political beliefs must come together to peacefully resolve their differences‎.”

