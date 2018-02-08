South Africa: Ubuntu Awards 2018 postponed

On Tuesday, 06 February 2018, the general public was informed by the Presidency and Parliament that the State of the Nation Address (SONA) scheduled for Thursday, 08 February 2018, had been postponed. Consequently, events traditionally hosted post the SONA have been affected, including the Ubuntu Awards 2018. The event has accordingly been postponed until further notice.

