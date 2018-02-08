Tánaiste Coveney and Minister Creed call for applications from Irish Agri-Food companies to the Africa Agri-Food Development Programme

€250,000 available to support Irish Agri-Food companies partner with African companies

Prestigious delegation of African Union delegates visits Ireland

The Tanáiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Coveney T.D., and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., today jointly announced a further call for applications for the Africa Agri-Food Development (AADP) programme. This programme, which is a joint initiative between the two Departments, provides support of up to €250,000 to Irish companies in partnerships with African companies.

Projects must be based in Africa, must be commercial in focus and deliver real benefits to local communities. All state funding is to be matched by the Irish company. Funds are also available for feasibility studies.

The Tánaiste stated, “Recognising the importance of agriculture in both the Irish economy and in the economies of African countries, I am delighted that the Africa Agri-Food Development Programme enables Irish companies to partner with African companies to advance shared interests in the expanding African agri-food sector”.

Minister Creed said: “I am delighted to again open this call and provide funding for the Africa Agri-Food Development Programme which has built strong partnerships between Irish and African agri-food companies in previous years.”

Minister Creed also noted the arrival of a visiting African Union agriculture sector delegation, which is part of the U.N Food and Agriculture Organisation’s project on “Building Inclusive and Sustainable Food Value Chains” which is funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. “I welcome this prestigious delegation to Ireland which brings together the public and private sectors in Africa and Ireland to exchange lessons on building sustainable and nutritious agri-food sectors”.

Speaking at a meeting with the delegation, the Tánaiste acknowledged the delegates’ interest in Ireland’s experience in the agriculture sector. “We are anxious to share our own experience, and learn from other countries’ experiences, in using agriculture to transform the lives of rural communities, recognising the importance of the sector in creating jobs and opportunities in our own and African countries’ growing economies”.

Application for AADP support must be submitted on line and the application form can be accessed at www.agriculture.gov.ie/agri-foodindustry/euinternationalpolicy/africaagri-fooddevelopmentprogrammeaadp/

The closing date for receipt of applications is the 30th March 2018.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Ireland.