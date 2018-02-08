UK space firm to support Kenyan coffee farmers improve crop yield

The UK Government has announced an innovative new project to help Kenyan and Rwandese coffee farmers improve crop quality and yield.

Coffee is the second most traded commodity globally, but unpredictable weather, pests, diseases, nutrient depletion and other factors impact upon coffee quality and quantity, limiting the earning potential of farmers.

UK space firm EARTH-i Ltd will deliver the ACCORD project, worth over 381 million KES, to deliver timely, geo-targeted advice via a simple mobile application, using satellite Earth Observation technology to help smallholder coffee farmers improve their crop. This will allow smallholder farmers in Kenya, to achieve higher incomes for their work, improving the quality of life for their families.

Advertisement

The ACCORD project is one of ten new global projects announced by the UK Government today, as part of the UK Space Agency’s International Partnership Programme. This programme uses UK space expertise to deliver innovative solutions to real world problems across the globe.

Speaking about today’s launch, the UK Science Minister Sam Gyimah said:

“The UK Space Agency’s International Partnership Programme will help developing countries tackle big issues like disaster relief and disease control, while showcasing the services and technology on offer from our leading space businesses.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of British High Commission Nairobi.