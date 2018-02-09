Africa Innovation Summit (AIS 2018): AIS & NEPAD Partnership for Africa’s Transformation

The AIS 2018 team (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) is excited to announce its strategic partnership with NEPAD (New Partnership for Africa's Development) for Africa’s transformation in the framework of the second edition of the Africa Innovation Summit to be held in Kigali Conventions Centre, Kigali, Rwanda, from 6 to 8 June 2018.

The CEO of NEPAD Agency, Professor Ibrahim Mayaki, confirmed his participation in the AIS 2018 and announced that NEPAD will also seize this opportunity to organise four events:

Launch of reports of the AU High-Level Panel on Emerging Technologies.

Meeting of the AU High-Level Panel on Emerging technologies.

Launch of the African Innovation Outlook 3.

Side event of the African Biosafety Network of Experts (ABNE).

