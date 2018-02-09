Africanews launches its App for Android on Google Play

Africanews (www.Africanews.com), a leading multilingual and Pan-African news outlet is now available to all device mobile owners through its apps designed to run on iOS and Android.

Africanews free app allows Android device users to access the latest Pan-African and international news everywhere, anytime.

The app also provides two special features such as the OFFLINE mode and the DATA SAVING option, both of which can be combined to keep you informed without an internet connection or to save money on the internet bundle.

Advertisement

All users in Africa or in the world, can use their smartphone or tablet, to follow the information prepared by Africanews Editorial from Pointe-Noire. These users join the digital community who already follow Africanews in French or English, via its website www.africanews.com, its YouTube channels (http://APO.af/kTVf7) and its Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/africanews.channel) and Twitter accounts @africanews.

Previously available for free on the App Store for six months, Africanews application is now available on Google Play in French and in English.

The Africanews app offers to all users of Android devices, free access to all news from the African continent through reports and magazines published on the website africanews.com, as well as all programs and live TV.

Africanews app is available for free on Google Play in both English and French languages. To download the application, click here: http://APO.af/qcTVAe

5 good reasons to download Africanews app:

#1: A timeline of all the news, wires, reports and magazines.

#2: Africanews TV in Live streaming.

#3: Special features of mobile data saving & offline mode.

#4: Africanews is dedicated to Africa and produced by Africans for a rising continent.

#5: Giving access to independent, trustworthy and relevant news and business stories.

To download the app, click here: http://APO.af/qcTVAe

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africanews.

For further information, please contact:

Press Office

Solange Bodiong Chauwin

Communication Officer

t +242 06 460 86 98

[email protected]

Euronews Group press office – Lydie Bonvallet – t +33 (0)4 28 67 05 35 [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter @africanews and @euronews _group

About Africanews

Africanews (www.Africanews.com), launched in 2016 (digital in January, TV in April), stands out as the first pan-African multilingual media source produced simultaneously in French and English, and offering coverage of African and global news from a sub-Saharan perspective.

Today, Africanews TV is available in 38 countries and 11.7 million homes across sub-Saharan Africa thanks to major pay-tv players and national channels (partial broadcast). The Africanews signal covers sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean islands via two satellites: SES 4 and SES 5.

Africanews’ digital platforms, available around the world, highlights the challenges and opportunities of a connected Africa:

africanews.com (bilingual), two YouTube channels (in English (https://www.youtube.com/africanews) and French (https://www.youtube.com/africanewsfr) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/africanews.channel) and Twitter accounts @africanews and @africanewsfr and also a bilingual mobile application available on App Store (http://apo.af/FAuc49) and Google Play (http://apo.af/qcTVAe).

Africanews is a 100% Euronews subsidiary. Africanews adheres to the same editorial charter as its European sister channel, Euronews.