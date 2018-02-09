Canada congratulates The Gambia for rejoining the Commonwealth

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement on the readmission of The Gambia to the Commonwealth:

“Canada strongly supports The Gambia’s readmission to the Commonwealth and offers its sincere congratulations on its renewed membership.

“The Commonwealth is a family of 2.4 billion people around the globe, united in our commitment to peace, democracy and prosperity for all of our citizens.

“We look forward to deepening our ties with Commonwealth member countries including during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, United Kingdom, this spring.”

