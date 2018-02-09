Mission Accomplished for Emerging Miners Supported by the dti to Showcase at the Mining Indaba

Emerging miners that were supported by the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to showcase their products and services in the South African National Pavilion at Investing in African Mining Indaba that ended in Cape Town yesterday say that they are pleased with accomplishments made. The National Pavilion was organised by the dti, in partnership with the Department of Mineral Resources and Brand South Africa.

Mr Tlotlo Phele of Horona, a North West-based company that specialises in plant hire, mining solutions and engineering services was one the Small Micro and Medium Enterprises (SMMEs) funded by the dti. He says that this participation afforded him an opportunity to network with captains of the industry and key decision-makers.

“My participation yielded very good results as I obtained lucrative leads that I have acquired for all divisions of my company. It was my first time participating in an event of this nature and it was certainly value for money,” added Phele.

Phele adds that partnerships between government and private sector will help address the triple challenges of inequality, poverty and unemployment. He further urged government to continue making opportunities available and creating an enabling environment for businesses

Mr Kagiso Jansen of Mission Point which is based in Free State-based said he went to the Indaba with a mission to lure potential investors and clients to his business. It is mission accomplished for him as he managed to secure positive leads for funding and partnerships.

“All these prospective funders and partners are from companies with credibility from abroad and I will be making follow-ups with them soon,” he said.

According to Ms Tebogo Mashego of Ditsogo Projects, the funding of emerging miners to participate in the Indaba was a good investment by government. It provided her with an opportunity to meet key players in the industry and she managed to engage with key government officials and industry players. She also succeeded in securing meetings with potential investors and clients whom she intends to meet soon.

“I participated in the Indaba last year and met key industry players. This resulted in me opening a workshop where we are employing 12 people. I have also secured a three-year contract with a big mine in South Africa. I am pushing forward and not giving up on my dream,” she stated.

Ms Tholie Cibane of TS Cibane Consulting based in KwaZulu-Natal says that the Indaba was an eye-opening and empowering platform for her.

“I managed to secure meetings with potential funders and clients and I will be flying to Ghana for my first meeting next week. I was also excited when the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies said that there is an investment of R1.3 billion by Caterpillar that will empower local and black-owned enterprises. I will be knocking at doors of the dti and Caterpillar to access these opportunities,” said Cibane.

The Chair of Mining Equipment Manufacturers of South Africa’s Board, Mr Freddy Mugeri describes the Indaba as one that provided insight about where the minerals and opportunities are. He adds that opportunities are plenty and enough for everyone to have and create jobs.

“The mining sector industry is waiting for miners to partner with government and beneficiate mineral resources,” said Mugeri.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa.