Ambassador Haley Delivers Remarks at a UN Security Council Meeting on the Electoral Process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ambassador Nikki Haley, U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, chaired a UN Security Council open Arria-formula meeting on the electoral process in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The meeting was co-hosted by the United States, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

“Our interest in free, fair, and credible elections begins with ensuring that the Government of the DRC genuinely represents and reflects the will of the Congolese people. But it is also about addressing a worsening political, human rights, humanitarian, and economic situation in the Congo.”

“Those responsible for delaying elections cannot point to the lack of a roadmap for elections in the Congo – nor can they claim a lack of clarity on the roadmap’s objectives. The December 31 political agreement, the DRC constitution, and the electoral calendar set out a clear process. They affirmed, and then re-affirmed, that the DRC must hold elections this December 23, and that President Kabila cannot seek a third term.”

“We cannot be afraid to apply pressure – on the government, on the elections commission, and on the opposition – to ensure that the Congolese people achieve the peaceful and democratic transition of power that they deserve.”

