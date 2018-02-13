Going for Gold - Australia and Egypt working together to develop the Egyptian mining sector

Australian Ambassador Neil Hawkins is delighted that Australian mining companies are showing increased interest in Egypt’s mining sector. ‘Egypt has huge potential in mining, as the dozens of Australians working at the Sukari mine near Marsa Alam can attest’, he said. ‘We look forward to increasing cooperation between Australian and Egyptian mining officials and companies in 2018.’

To kick-start that cooperation, the Australian Embassy in Cairo, in collaboration with the Western Australian Department of Mines and the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority, will be coordinating a two-day capacity building workshop on best practices for sustainable mining governance in Cairo from 14- 15 February 2018.

Egypt has strong potential to develop further its mining sector and attract significant international investment. Australia is an international leader in mining with years of experience and many strong, successful mining companies active around the world. The Australian Embassy is proud to be supporting the visit to Egypt by two experts from the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, who will share their expertise with Egyptian officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources and the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority. The Australian Embassy views this as a valuable opportunity to facilitate exchanges and further cooperation between mining and resource ministries from Egypt and Australia.

Advertisement

The workshops were made possible by the kind support of Australian mining companies Allied Gold Limited and Resolute Mining Limited, both of whom are actively engaged in Egypt, as well as the Egyptian Council for Sustainable Development.

‘Sukari is one of the top ten gold mines in the world. It shows what can be achieved here in Egypt when Australian and Egyptian miners come together and go for gold’, Ambassador Hawkins said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Australian Embassy Egypt.