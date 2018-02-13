GROHE Design wins a record number of awards across the globe

More than 60 Design Awards in 2017

Twelve design awards have been received so far in 2018

Among the awards: five Red Dot Design Awards (Europe), three Good Design Awards (Japan) and the International Design Excellence Award (USA)

GROHE (www.GROHE.com) received 62 design awards last year – more than ever before in the history of the world's leading manufacturer of sanitary fittings. GROHE is on pace for another record year in 2018 having won twelve awards so far, five of which were for the innovative water security system GROHE Sense and GROHE Sense Guard.

GROHE Blue Home received the most design awards at GROHE in 2017

With eleven awards in 2017, the new GROHE Blue Home tap water system was the most successful. Most importantly, all new GROHE product innovations continue to receive a record number of accolades: GROHE Blue Home, the Sensia Arena shower toilet, the SmartControl Concealed shower system, the minimalist Lineare bathroom faucet, the delicately designed Essence kitchen faucet and the smart GROHE Sense and GROHE Sense Guard water security system. In total, GROHE has successfully participated in 17 international design competitions during 2017.

A Proof of the Market Leading Position Within the Sanitary Industry

As part of the international Red Dot Design Competition (https://en.Red-Dot.org), GROHE received five of the prestigious awards last year, including GROHE Blue Home and Sensia Arena, among others. The competition is organised by the Design-Zentrum Nordrhein-Westfalen e.V. in Germany and honours the best products of the year. Designers and manufacturers from all over the world submit their products. A jury of 40 experts assesses the submissions on the basis of criteria such as degree of innovation, functionality, ergonomics, longevity and ecological compatibility. GROHE also received five awards at the IF Design Awards (https://IFworldDesignGuide.com): GROHE received awards among others for GROHE Blue Home, Smart Control and GROHE Sensia Arena.

Iconic Awards 2017: Nine Awards for GROHE

At the international architecture and design competition Iconic Award (https://goo.gl/xfRbKM), GROHE was also extremely successful: At the ceremony in Munich, GROHE received a total of nine of the coveted awards. GROHE Blue Home, Concetto Professional and the Euphoria 260 head shower received the “Best of Best” Iconic Award in the “Product” category. The publication series “GROHE Architekturlösungen”, a supplement of the German construction periodical “Deutsche BauZeitschrift” (DBZ), and GROHE's impressive booth at the 2017 ISH in Frankfurt am Main, the world's leading trade fair for bathroom, building, energy, and air climate technology as well as renewable energy, were also awarded. Additional prizes went to Linear, Essence Professional, Smart Control Concealed and Sense and Sense Guard.

GROHE’s Water Safety System Impresses with its Innovation, Technology and Aesthetics

With the intelligent water security system, GROHE also won over the jury of the German Design Awards (https://goo.gl/L2rW7V) last year. Sense and Sense Guard received two awards in the “Building and Elements” category. Above all, the combination of innovative technical features and aesthetic design impressed the jurors. The official award ceremony took place on February 9th in Frankfurt am Main.

Great Success in Asia and the US

In the US, GROHE received the prestigious International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) (www.IDSA.org/IDEA) for GROHE Blue Home. And eight times, the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design presented GROHE its Good Design (https://goo.gl/1qH25d) award in the bathroom, kitchen and building materials categories. In Hong Kong, GROHE was able to score at the Design for Asia (https://goo.gl/psQ2h5) awards with its Lineare bathroom faucets and Concetto Professional kitchen faucet. Both products as well as Sense and Sense Guard also won over the jury of the Good Design Awards, which is awarded by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion.

Overall Customer Experience Comes to the Fore

GROHE values the empathetic, aesthetic and high-quality design of its products. Under the direction of Michael Seum, Vice President Design at GROHE, a team of 20 international designers develop all ideas in-house. GROHE attaches great importance to the fact that design is a strategic driver of the creative and entrepreneurial spirit in the company. The high standard is not limited to the products but extends to all areas of the customer experience – whether on the packaging, user interaction or retail and showroom environments.

