Hilton Completes Landmark Dual-Brand Signing in Heliopolis, Cairo

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) (http://HiltonWorldwide.com) continues its growth and development in Egypt, 60 years after first entering the country, with the opening of the Hilton Cairo Heliopolis. The leading global hospitality company has also confirmed plans for the debut of its luxury brand Waldorf Astoria in Egypt later this year – once rebranded, this will be the company’s first Waldorf Astoria hotel in Africa, staking ground for Hilton as a luxury operator in the region.

Hilton has signed two management agreements with Gulf-Egypt for Hotels & Tourism (S.A.E) to operate Heliopolis Hotel & Towers Luxury Hotel under two distinct brands. A 593-room upscale Hilton property is now welcoming guests alongside the 247-room the Towers Luxury Hotel which will rebrand as Waldorf Astoria Cairo following an ambitious renovation programme.

Scheduled to be completed before the end of 2018, the refurbishment will create a new home for luxury travelers to Africa, bringing Waldorf Astoria’s inspirational environments, unforgettable experiences and True Waldorf Service to the continent for the first time. This will include a redesign of all 247 guestrooms and suites under a customized design concept reflecting the finest traditions of Egyptian hospitality, a renovation of the spacious atrium lobby area to create an iconic arrival experience and the addition of a refined destination spa. Waldorf Astoria Cairo’s Personal Concierges will ensure that each guest receives anticipatory and personalized service before, during and after their stay.

Rudi Jagersbacher, President, Middle East, Africa & Turkey, Hilton said: “We are beginning 2018 in style by launching our Waldorf Astoria brand in Africa and making Hilton Cairo Heliopolis our sixth hotel in the Egyptian capital. We are working with great partners, Gulf-Egypt for Hotels & Tourism (S.A.E), and we look forward to great success with these two hotels which give our customers a new and convenient option just 4 km away from Cairo airport and close to New Cairo.”

Mohsen Abu Al Azm, Managing Director of Gulf-Egypt for Hotels & Tourism (S.A.E) added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Hilton to manage these two landmark properties. With an array of world-class facilities and offerings, the Hilton Cairo Heliopolis and the soon-to-open Waldorf Astoria will set the standard for accommodation in Cairo and across the region. Hilton brings nearly 100 years of experience to these hotels and their international reputation for service, quality and excellence will ensure the continued success of these great hotels.”

With world-class facilities, the dual branded complex features two Ballrooms totaling 3000 sqm, an Amphitheatre with built-in conference technologies, 12 meeting rooms varying from 50 to 120 sqm, pre-function areas and a business center. This, in addition to two swimming pools, tennis and squash courts, a fitness center, a Health Club and retail space.

Extending across both hotels, guests can enjoy an incredible 17 stylish and diverse choices of dining and entertainment options. Leonardo is a Classic Italian cuisine with subtle modern influence, while Rainbow Bar is the Lobby bar and lounge. Lan Tania specializes in Far Eastern and Asian cuisine with an open show kitchen. Al Dabke offers Lebanese favorites cooked on a charcoal grill using authentic ingredients and traditional cooking methods. The hotel also offers a wide variety of additional restaurants serving Egyptian, Chinese and Indian food, in addition to a pool bar and traditional English pub.

Heliopolis is one of the city’s prime residential areas and home to Egypt’s diplomatic and presidential offices. The hotel is also conveniently located on the main artery road leading to central Cairo and to all other districts of the city including Egypt’s most ancient and popular tourist attractions. The site’s prime location is just 8 km away from New Cairo, a new city expected to host Egypt’s Capital along with presidential HQ and ministries.

Both properties will become part of Hilton Honors (https://goo.gl/N8eirv), the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider (https://goo.gl/d996wa) that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app. Diamond members will enjoy free Premium speed Wi-Fi, space-available upgrades, complimentary breakfast and 1,000 Bonus Points per stay. Gold members will have the option of a complimentary, continental breakfast or 1,000 Bonus Points per stay.

Hilton, which has more than 5,100 hotels globally, has had a continuous presence in Egypt for more than 60 years, expects to strengthen its current presence across the country with seven more hotels in the next five years.

