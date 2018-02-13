Seychelles: President Faure sends condolences to Russia following tragic Airplane crash outside of Moscow

Following the tragic aircraft disaster which claimed seventy-one souls outside of Moscow, President Danny Faure has on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles expressed his deepest condolences to the President of the Russian Federation H.E. Vladimir Putin and to the Russian people.

In his message, President Faure said “the thoughts and prayers of the people of Seychelles are with the families who have lost their loved ones. We wish to extend a message of hope to all who have been affected by this terrible tragedy and wish them courage and fortitude in this difficult time of mourning. The people of Seychelles stand in solidarity with you during this time.”

