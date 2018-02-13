We invite your participation in the 5th Annual Commonwealth Africa Summit holding in London from the 12th – 15th March 2018 in London under the theme: Common Good

More than 300 global and African thought leaders, eminent and emerging leaders from Africa and other parts of the Commonwealth, and friends of Africa will converge at the 5th Annual Commonwealth Africa Summit (http://CommonwealthAfrica.com) on March 12th – 15th 2018 in London, United Kingdom. The event will spark new thinking on how to achieve Shared Prosperity and Common Good for Africans and how Africa’s growing youth population can transform the continent.

Under the theme: Common Good, the summit conversations seeks to promote the benefits and interests of all through improved collective action for the common good of humanity within and outside the commonwealth. The event, annually hosted as part of activities to celebrate the Commonwealth Week in London.

CAS 2018 Keynote Speaker includes H.E John D Mahama (Former President of Ghana), Amina J Mohammed (UN Deputy Secretary General rep), Chief Mrs Folorunso Alakija (Vice Chair – Famfa Oil and Africa’s richest woman), Ashish Thakkar (founder of Mara Group and Mara Foundation, and a co-founder of Atlas Mara), Dr. Hassan Ahmed Hilal (Minister of Environment, Sudan) and others to be announced soon.

The Commonwealth Africa Summit provides an opportunity not just to contribute to reimagining what the continent might be, but an opportunity to network, strategize and mobilise valuable resources so as to bring the Africa Dream to fruition. Vukuzenzele! Let's Get Up and Do It! says Lord Paul Boateng of Akyem and Wembley, Chairman Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund.

The 2018 summit will also feature as panellist a wide array of senior Cabinet Ministers and Chief Executives of corporations from Africa and across the Commonwealth including Henry Sands (SABI Strategy Group), Isha Johansen (President of Sierra Leone Football Association), Muriel Maupoint (CEO Hope for Children), Sally Anne Wilson (CEO Public Media Alliance), Dr. Justina Mutale (Advisory Board Member – World Leaders Forum), Tim Loughton MP, John Penrose MP (UK Prime Minister’s Anti-Corruption Champion), Mark Stoleson (Chief Executive Officer and Partner at Legatum), Martin Realey (CEO Build Africa), Debbie Ariyo (CEO AFRUCA), Tim Wainwright (CEO Water Aid), Paul Smith Lomas MBE (CEO of Practical Action), Dr. Babatope Agbeyo (CEO Cornfield Group and Botosoft Inc), Parminder Vir OBE (CEO Tony Elumelu Foundation), Lord Alan Watson of Richmond (Former Chair of Coca Cola Europe Advisory Board), Dayo Israel (Director of Africa Operations at the Commonwealth Africa Initiative) and many others.

Past speakers at the CAS Summit have included HRH Prince Andrew The Duke of York, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; Rt Hon Baleka Mbete (Speaker of the Parliament of South Africa), Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Baroness Lynda Chalker of Wallasey and many others.

“Africa must leverage on its relationship with other parts of the world to enrich and develop her countries. Constituting the highest bloc of the commonwealth member countries undoubtedly provides a strategic advantage with a huge development potential that must be fully explored”, says Chad Blackman, the Co-Chair of the 2018 Summit steering committee. The numbers associated with the Commonwealth are staggering. More than two billion of the world’s seven billion people live within the commonwealth. With many of its member states still developing or yet to develop appreciably, the potential for the future is obvious if the trade and collaboration within the commonwealth is increased and this will be at the forefront of conversations in London”.

The Day 2 of the 2018 CAS Summit on March 14th will feature the CAFI Forum on Africa’s Political Future. “Over 100 key players in the African youth development sector will meet on the side-lines of the Summit to deliberate on reshaping the agenda for youth participation in political leadership on the continent” says Atieno Opondo a senior member of the steering Committee. “The Forum with the theme: Opening the space, taking the place is hosted as part of a series of conscious efforts and action plans to fulfil the aspirations of the Agenda 2063.

The Summit will also feature a Gala and Award Dinner to celebrate the contributions of Eminent and Emerging leaders to Africa’s growth story; as well as One to One Business meetings between investors and Entrepreneurs.

Journalists are invited to cover the Summit. Media inquiries should be directed to: [email protected]

The event is organised by the Commonwealth Africa Initiative (CAFI) in association with Oxford Business Group, GLEEHD Foundation, APO Group, IC Publications (African Review), Botosoft Cornfield Group, Ben TV, Phoenix Media Group, Ghana Society, Amayew Debrah and other partners. CAFI promotes the socio-economic interest of Africa in the Commonwealth.

To register for the event, visit www.CASevents.org/cas2018 or for more information about CAFI’s global chain of events, visit www.CASevents.org

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Commonwealth Africa Initiative.

Media Contact

Tosin Iduh

CAFI Media Office

[email protected]