Experts expect Fall Armyworm may spread throughout South Africa

According to a recent media release, experts expect the fall armyworm (FAW) to spread across South Africa, with the possible exception of the Western Cape province. The report indicates that FAW infestations have been detected throughout Limpopo Province’s five districts, parts of Mpumalanga as well as the Eastern Cape.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) has requested that farmers and agricultural organisations to sharpen their monitoring and reporting efforts on the occurrence of this pest throughout the country.

Daily and weekly reports have to be submitted to DAFF for all new areas where FAW is found.

Agri SA welcomes the timeous actions being taken by DAFF, including its making pesticides available to combat the spread of this pest. Agri SA wishes to alert farmers that the application of chemicals must be carried out in consultation with chemical representatives.

Although this fall armyworm attacks mostly maize plants, it may occasionally attack cotton, wheat, sorghum, soybeans, potatoes and groundnuts. It is therefore also important to scout these crops for damage and the presence of the invasive species.

Dan Kriek, President of Agri SA, thanked Grain SA and other role-players who monitor the situation on behalf of the grain industry.

