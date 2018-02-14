Honoris United Universities formally welcomes two leading institutions to its pan-African network

Honoris United Universities (www.Honoris.net), the first private pan-African higher education platform, announced that Ecole Marocaine des Sciences de l’Ingénieur (EMSI) (www.EMSI.ma) – Morocco, and YK Business School (YKBS) (www.YKBS.ac.mu) – Mauritius, formally joined the network as member institutions. With these institutions, Honoris United Universities reaffirms its status as the referential pan-African education organization focused on nurturing the next generation of African leaders and professionals.

EMSI, the largest private higher education institution in Morocco, has been a pioneer for over 30 years serving as an innovation center as well as the leading multidisciplinary engineering school. Likewise, YKBS is one of the leading business schools in Mauritius offering competitive and relevant business and law programs.

“The additions of EMSI and YKBS mark an important milestone as we expand the Honoris United Universities’ network across the continent,” explains Luis Lopez, CEO of Honoris United Universities. “Honoris United Universities’ mission is focused on education that enables Africa’s future leaders to compete and excel in the prospective challenges and opportunities the continent holds. As we continue to bring together diverse, high quality and award-winning institutions from Northern and Southern Africa, we are able to refashion student success via more agile approaches. Our notion of collaborative intelligence further enables us to propose impactful solutions to increase access to affordable and high quality education throughout the continent.”

Dr. Kamal Daissaoui, a founder of EMSI along with Dr. Bargach El Fatimi, Dr. Jawad Khayat, and Mr. Zouhair Benabbou said, “We are delighted to be a part of the Honoris United Universities network as it represents an initiative devoted to fast-tracking Africa’s journey towards helping young people realize their potential. At EMSI, we have been educating engineers and innovators since 1986, a community that over these years has contributed significantly to the development of Morocco. Currently, EMSI has more than 10,000 alumni and over 4,000 student engineers in training throughout the Kingdom. EMSI’s commitment to empowering the new generation of Moroccan leaders is in line with the Kingdom's vision for African nations to adopt a determined co-development approach for the sustainable development of the continent. The Kingdom’s vision emphasizes the critical role of Africa’s youth in the development and transformation of the continent and therefore, EMSI’s mission and our participation with Honoris strongly endorse this vision.”

Prof. Jaumally Mahmad Reshad, Chairman, YKBS, added “Looking at Africa from a global point of view, Honoris United Universities will act as a catalyst for intellectual transfer between Northern and Southern Africa. Geographically, Africa is a large continent with vast disparities. Collaborative intelligence is therefore important – it seeks to build bridges of connectivity which will help to improve higher education and generate new opportunities to mould our future generations of African leaders. We look forward to embarking on this journey with Honoris United Universities.”

About Ecole Marocaine des Sciences de l’Ingénieur, Morocco

Established in 1986, Ecole Marocaine des Sciences de l’Ingénieur (EMSI) (www.EMSI.ma) is the leading multidisciplinary private engineering school in Morocco. A pioneer for more than 30 years, EMSI is a center of innovation that offers five main pillars of learning: IT and Network Engineering, Engineering of Automation and Industrial Computing, Industrial Engineering, Civil Engineering and Financial Engineering. EMSI’s programmes are accredited per the regulations of the Ministry of Higher Education. The institution has over 10 urban campuses across Morocco, including Casablanca, Rabat and Marrakech and the school cultivates a network of partners and renowned companies committed to facilitating the professional integration of its graduates.

To encourage scientific research, EMSI has designed and developed 3 research laboratories in the fields of academic scientific research, innovation and invention. The EMSI SMARTiLAB laboratory has received more than 27 honors and medals in 2017 in several countries including: China, Canada, Korea, Malaysia, Turkey, Russia and Spain. EMSI represented Morocco remarkably in these countries, which has also been warmly welcomed by its peers as well as the entire scientific community.

More info on www.EMSI.ma

About YK Business School, Mauritius

YK Business School (YKBS) (www.YKBS.ac.mu) was founded in 2002 as a private tertiary education institution, specialised in providing supported distance education at the undergraduate and post-graduate levels in the fields of Business Administration and Law. The institution is based in the Highlands area since 2012. In 2013, the institution also began to provide undergraduate programs on a full-time mode of delivery. Its academic offer includes programmes from leading partners, including programmes from the Management College of Southern Africa (MANCOSA) and the Regent Business School (RBS), both from South Africa, BPP University and ABE both from the UK. YKBS is authorised by the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC) of Mauritius to deliver tertiary programs.

More info on www.YKBS.ac.mu