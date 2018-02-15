GROHE Red Wins the 2018 "Kitchen Innovation of the Year®" Award

GROHE Red water system scores in the “kitchen sinks and fittings” category

The official award ceremony took place on the 10th of February 2018 during the International Consumer Goods Fair “Ambiente” in Frankfurt am Main

GROHE (www.GROHE.com), the world’s leading provider of sanitary fittings has won the coveted “Kitchen Innovation of the Year®” award for its Grohe Red water system in the “kitchen sinks and fittings” category during the International Consumer Goods Fair “Ambiente” in Frankfurt am Main. The “Kitchen Innovation of the Year®” award enjoys the highest level of trust among end consumers and is awarded to particularly consumer-friendly products. The GROHE Red water system quickly delivers filtered water at a temperature of up to 100° C and puts an end to frustrating waiting time.

Awarded by the independent initiative LifeCare, the label serves as a trusted guide in the decision-making process “from consumers, for consumers.” Thanks to a standardised inspection procedure, a jury of experts first nominate outstanding products in each category and the consumer then evaluates the nominated products in a representative poll. “The special nomination and evaluation process – handled by both independent experts and more than 1,500 surveyed consumers – sets the trend for GROHE since consumers can assess for themselves whether and how much the product, in this case GROHE Red, really meets their demands”, enthuses Frank Spiekermann, Category Manager Kitchen at GROHE.

The GROHE Red water system delivers filtered water at a temperature of up to 100° C at any time by simply pressing a button. It is designed to not only be easy to operate, but also very safe. The GROHE ChildLock is TÜV tested and certified because at GROHE, there is a strong focus on the safety of children. The tap features a timeless design and fits perfectly into the individual style of any kitchen. With a volume of either three or five and a half litres, the boiler can be installed easily under any conventional household sink. Thanks to the “pot filler” feature, up to three litres of boiling water can be used at once. At the same time, GROHE Red saves water, energy and costs, thus contributing to a more sustainable environment.

About GROHE

GROHE (www.GROHE.com) is the world’s leading provider of sanitary fittings and has a total of over 6,000 employees, 2,400 of which are based in Germany. GROHE has been part of the LIXIL Group Corpo-ration since 2014. As an international brand, GROHE pursues the brand values of technology, quality, de-sign and sustainability, seeking to offer the “Pure joy of water”. GROHE has been developing new product categories since its inception. This includes the GROHE Blue and Red water systems and the recently-introduced GROHE Sense water security system, which is an innovative component in the growth market of smart home technology. Innovation, design and development are closely aligned with one another and are enshrined in the German site as an integrated process. As a result, GROHE products carry the seal of quality “Made in Germany”. In the last ten years alone, GROHE has received over 300 design and innovation awards as well as several top rankings as one of “Germany’s most sustainable large brands”, confirming the success of the brand. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the German government’s CSR prize and was also featured in the renowned Fortune® magazine’s ranking of Top 50 that are “Changing the World”.

About LIXIL Corporation

LIXIL (www.LIXIL.com) is a global leader in the housing and building industry. Our unique portfolio spans everything from technologies that revolutionize how we interact with water in our daily lives, to a full lineup of products and services for houses and major architectural projects. Delivering core strengths in wa-ter, kitchen, housing, and building technologies, our brands including LIXIL, INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and Permasteelisa are leaders in the industries and regions in which they operate. LIXIL operates in more than 150 countries and employs more than 70,000 people, bringing together function, quality, and design to make people’s lives better and more delightful – wherever they are. Learn more at www.LIXIL.com, www.Facebook.com/lixilgroup/ and www.Linkedin.com/company/lixil-group.