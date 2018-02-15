iflix Signs Multi-Year Deal with LEGO, Launches Dedicated Channel in Africa and the Middle East

iflix (www.iflix.com), the world’s leading entertainment service for emerging markets, offering subscribers unlimited access to thousands of TV shows, movies and more, today announced it has entered into a major two-year distribution agreement with LEGO Systems (‘LEGO’) to add a wide range of the most popular LEGO series to iflix’s extensive library of award-winning titles.

iflix will offer its subscribers across the Middle East and Africa unlimited access to both stream and download an incredible selection of LEGO Kids content including Ninjago Masters of Spinjitzu, The Kingdom of Shadows and The Way of The Ninja, Ninjago Masters of Spinjitzu Day of the Departed, Nexo Knights, Friends of Heartlake City, Jurassic World Indominus Escape, Marvel Superheroes Maximum Overload, Marvel Superheroes Avengers Reassembled, DC Superheroes Batman Beleaguered, and City Shorts.

The agreement between iflix and LEGO will see 122 episodes across 10 titles added to the streaming service for fans to enjoy.

iflix Head of Content Africa and the Middle East, Evert van der Veer said: “LEGO is one of the world’s most recognized and beloved brands, and we are excited to bring LEGO’s premium titles to our members both young and young-at-heart on a dedicated LEGO-branded channel for all to enjoy. iflix is committed to providing the best in entertainment from around the world to all our subscribers, and this deal with LEGO is key to delivering on that promise.”

“We are pleased to partner with iflix to bring LEGO content even closer to fans in the Middle East and Africa”, said Gina Costelloe, Senior Content Distribution Manager, IBLE. “Through the extensive library of content available on the new Channels feature, fans of all ages will have direct access to their favorite stories and characters anytime they want.”

Now available to over one billion consumers across 25 territories throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa, iflix offers consumers, a vast library of top Hollywood, Asian and Middle Eastern regional, and local TV shows and movies, including many first run exclusives and award-winning programs, each subscription allows users to access the service on up to five devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, and television sets, for viewing wherever, whenever.

For new subscribers, iflix offers a complimentary one-month trial with full access to its service, features and content. Go to www.iflix.com to register.

ABOUT IFLIX

iflix (www.iflix.com) is the world’s leading entertainment service for emerging markets, offering users unlimited access to thousands of TV shows, movies and more. With a vast selection everyone’s favourite comedies, drama, K-drama, Turkish drama, Bollywood, Nollywood, cartoons, movies, live sports and more from Hollywood, The UK, Asia, The Middle East and Africa, iflix places the entertainment people want at their fingertips to either stream or download. For one low monthly fee, iflix subscribers can watch on their mobile phone, laptop, tablet, TV… wherever, whenever.

Let’s play.

iflix is currently available to consumers in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Maldives, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq, Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Cambodia, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Nepal and Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

About the LEGO Group

The LEGO Group (www.LEGO.com) is a privately held, family-owned company with headquarters in Billund, Denmark, and main offices in Enfield, USA, London, UK, Shanghai, China, and Singapore. Founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen, and based on the iconic LEGO® brick, it is one of the world's leading manufacturers of play materials.

Guided by the company spirit: “Only the best is good enough”, the company is committed to the development of children and aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow through creative play and learning. LEGO products are sold worldwide and can be virtually explored at www.LEGO.com.

For more news from the LEGO Group, information about our financial performance and responsibility engagement, please visit www.LEGO.com/aboutus.

LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Minifigure, the Brick and Knob configurations and LEGOLAND, DUPLO, DIMENSIONS, the FRIENDS logo, the MINIFIGURES logo, NINJAGO and NEXO KNIGHTS are trademarks of the LEGO Group. THE LEGO MOVIE TM & © The LEGO Group & Warner Bros Entertainment Inc. ©2017 The LEGO Group.