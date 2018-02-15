Libya: A Triangle of Tragedy

As Libya enters its eighth year of conflict, the region continues to suffer from urban violence, vast displacement and perilous migration. The country has been engulfed in economic chaos, general lawlessness, and armed groups vying for power since the revolution in 2011, forcing many people to leave their homes. More than one million people need humanitarian assistance, and Libya continues to be the main departure point for migrants to reach Europe across the Central Mediterranean. The turmoil has created a fertile ground for those on the move to be exploited and abused.



Peter Maurer, the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), is currently on the ground to witness the situation and to meet with Libyan authorities at the highest level in Tripoli, Benghazi and Tobruk. He will then travel to the Munich Security Conference in Germany and hold a news conference in order to share his insights on his first visit to Libya as ICRC president. The 11:30 a.m. (CET) news conference on Friday 16 February will be live-streamed via Periscope on @PMaurerICRC.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).