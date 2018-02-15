Seychelles: President Faure receives the Vice-President of the Council of State of Cuba

The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure, met with the Vice-President of the Council of State of Cuba at State House this afternoon for a tête-à-tête meeting, where the two leaders discussed state affairs.

Following the tête-à-tête meeting, Vice-President Acea formally introduced members of her delegation to President Faure. This was followed by the exchange of gifts on behalf of Seychelles and Cuba.

Vice-President Acea is in Seychelles for a two day official visit, as part of her tour to further strengthen ties between Cuba and the African continent. During her visit to Seychelles, the Cuban Vice-President will hold bilateral talks with her counterpart, Vice- President Vincent Meriton, as well as conduct other visits with the aim of solidifying relations between the two island nations in the context of the celebration of 40 years of fraternal bilateral relations.

Members of the Cuban delegation include the Vice-Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Cuba, H.E. Ambassador Ana Teresita González Fraga, Director of the Sub-Saharan Africa Directorate at the Ministry of External Relations of the Republic of Cuba, H.E. Ambassador Sidenio Acosta Aday and Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the Republic of Seychelles, H.E. Mr Juan Humberto Macias Pino.

Also present at State House was the Secretary of State at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Barry Faure, and other officials from Foreign Affairs.

