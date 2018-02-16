Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Mission to the Central African Republic, Cameroon and Chad

WHO: Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Mission to the Central African Republic, Cameroon and Chad

WHEN: 18 to 27 February 2018

Advertisement

WHERE: Bangui, Paoua, Yaoundé, Maroua, N'Djamena, Bol

Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ursula Mueller, will travel to the Central African Republic (CAR), Cameroon and Chad from 18 to 27 February 2018. The purpose of her missions is to see, first-hand, the devastating humanitarian consequences of the ongoing violence affecting CAR and the Lake Chad Basin.

CAR is on the brink of relapsing into a large-scale acute humanitarian crisis. Renewed violence has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes. Internal displacement nearly doubled in the past year and growing numbers of Central Africans are seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. Mounting attacks against humanitarian staff and assets and serious underfunding impede aid delivery. The UN and its partners have just launched a US$515.6 million appeal to meet the most urgent needs of 1.9 million Central Africans this year – nearly half of the country’s population.

In Cameroon, large-scale displacement fueled by the Boko Haram crisis in the north and the neighboring crisis in CAR are compounding high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition. Humanitarian organizations are redoubling their efforts with the Government and development partners to enhance linkages between emergency response and development programming, including to address protracted displacement. In 2018, the UN and its partners need $305 million to provide emergency aid to 1.3 million people. Ms. Mueller’s visit in Cameroon will be conducted jointly with UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, George Okoth-Obbo. Further details on the joint mission will be released ahead of her arrival in Yaoundé.

In Chad, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced due to Boko Haram in the Lac region and violence in Sudan and CAR. Chad has remained relatively stable and hosts the most refugees per capita in Africa. Despite this, urgent assistance is required to save lives. Close to one third of the population is food insecure and 12 out of 23 regions are in a nutritional emergency. The UN and its partners are seeking US$544 million this year to assist 1.9 million people.

In the three countries, Ms. Mueller will meet communities affected by the conflict, national authorities, humanitarian and development partners and the diplomatic community. She will discuss ways to accelerate the ongoing response efforts, address issues of protection and humanitarian access, and advocate for increased funding to meet the needs of affected people.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).