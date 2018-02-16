B-Roll: Coalition for the International Criminal Court commemorates 20th anniversary of the Rome Statute – the founding treaty that established the ICC - Free Broadcast quality B-Roll footage

On 15 February 2018, the Coalition for the International Criminal Court (www.CoalitionForTheICC.org) launched its commemorations of the 20th anniversary of the Rome Statute – the founding treaty that established the International Criminal Court (ICC) (www.ICC-CPI.int) – with an event held at the seat of the Court in The Hague, The Netherlands. The Open Forum will continue today 16 February at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage, pre-recorded interviews and shot list are available for media to download here: https://we.tl/U3X3QqMIef (.mov ; 3 Go)

The B-roll includes interviews with the President of the ICC, Judge Silvia Fernández de Gurmendi, the President of the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC, O-Gon Kwon, the Executive Director of Africa Legal Aid, Evelyn A. Ankumah, and more.

Advertisement

This material is offered for free and unrestricted news use.

More than 280 persons attended the opening forum, including protagonists of the Rome Statute’s adoption, ICC officials, representatives of states, regional and international organizations, and civil society.

The Prosecutor is investigating 11 situations and analysing 10 preliminary examinations. 25 cases for 42 defendants have been opened. 9 convictions and 1 acquittal were pronounced. 13,808 victims are participating in ICC proceedings. The Trust Fund for Victims has also helped 455 thousand persons in rebuilding their lives.

The Open Forum will continue on 16 February at the Peace Palace in The Hague and commemorations will take place throughout the year worldwide to culminate on 17 July 2018, the Day of International Criminal Justice, and the Rome Statute’s official anniversary.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group – Video Production.

Media contact:

[email protected]