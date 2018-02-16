Ethiopia: Prime Minister Hailemariam to Step Down

Ethiopian Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, has resigned as the Chair of his party, the Southern Ethiopian People’s Democratic Movement (SEPDM), and the ruling Ethiopian Peoples’ Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), as well as from his post as Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

His resignation has been accepted by the Executive Committees of both the SEPDM and the EPRDF.

The EPRDF, at its next congress, will democratically elect a new chairperson to replace him in accordance with the Front’s rules and procedures. The House of Peoples’ Representatives of Ethiopia will subsequently approve this election and endorse his premiership.

Mr Hailemariam Dessalegn will continue to serve in his current capacity until then.

