Seychelles: President Faure expresses solidarity and grief following deadly High School Shooting in Parkland, Florida

Following the deadly shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where at least 17 people perished, President Danny Faure has issued a message of condolence on behalf oft he Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles to the President of the United States of America, H.E. Donald Trump.

In his message President Faure stated that this attack on innocent school children is abhorrent to us all, and that on this dark day the Seychellois people join the American people to express solidarity at this moment of unimaginable grief.

President Faure concluded by reiterating the Seychellois nations deepest sympathies and prayers to the families of all those affected by the tragedy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.