South Africa: Committee Calls for More Support to DPCI (Hawks) From all Law Abiding Citizens

The Portfolio Committee on Police welcomes further high-profile arrests by the DPCI (Hawks) focusing on corruption allegations at different levels of government in the last 48 hours.

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman said that there is a legislative responsibility and public interest on the DPCI to deal effectively with cases of corruption and serious crime, including commercial crime. “Serious organised crime and corruption threatens the state and national security and should be dealt with head on by the DPCI,” Mr Beukman said.

The Committee firmly believes that the creation of a separate Budget Vote for the DPCI as recommended by the Committee in 2017 will further strengthen operational effectiveness and ability of the DPCI to deal with organised crime.

Advertisement

“The Acting Head of the DPCI, Lt General Yoliswa Matakata and her team should be commended for their swift and decisive action. Many of the complex cases take many months to investigate and case officers put a lot of effort to ensure that court-ready dockets are finalised,” Mr Beukman emphasised.

Mr Beukman said that the DPCI needs support from all law-abiding citizens and members of the public. He urged members of the public to assist with the necessary information in fighting priority crimes and to contact the DPCI.

The Management of the DPCI will brief the Committee on high-profile cases and other serious crime cases on Wednesday, 28 February 2018.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.