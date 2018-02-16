South Africa: Ramaphosa Can Restore Country’s Voice, Democratic Leadership

In response to the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as President of South Africa by the National Assembly, after the resignation of Jacob Zuma, Freedom House issued the following statement:

“With the election of President Ramaphosa, South Africa has an opportunity to turn a page and address some of the fundamental issues – such as corruption and the outside influence of private interests – that have stood in the way of good governance for too long,” said Jon Temin, director for Africa programs at Freedom House. “President Ramaphosa, to whom we offer our congratulations, should swiftly restore transparency, accountability, commitment to the rule of law and good governance at all levels of government.

“The leadership change creates an opportunity for South Africa to return to its position as a democratic leader both in the region and globally, reversing its recent disengagement with the international community on issues of human rights, democracy and governance,” Temin said. “At a time when democratic governance is under threat across the globe, South Africa’s voice, leadership and positive example are essential.”

South Africa is rated Free in Freedom in the World 2018, Partly Free in Freedom of the Press 2017, and Free in Freedom on the Net 2017.

