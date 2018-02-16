Zimbabwe: Statement by Spokesperson Clayton M. Mccleskey on the Death of Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

Statement by Spokesperson Clayton M. Mccleskey on the Death of Morgan Richard Tsvangirai:

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green and USAID express heartfelt condolences on the death of Morgan Richard Tsvangirai. Our thoughts go out to his family and to all the people of Zimbabwe as we join in mourning the passing of this national icon. Mr. Tsvangirai was the embodiment of the democratic spirit. We hope that his memory of determination and fearless stance against injustice will help carry Zimbabwe toward a better tomorrow.

