African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) Joint Special Representative to hold press conference in Khartoum

The Joint Special Representative (JSR) of the African Union-United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID), Jeremiah Mamabolo, will hold a press conference on Thursday, 22 February 2018, at 10:30 hours in the main conference room at UNDP Headquarters, Gama’a Street, Khartoum.

JSR Mamabolo will brief the press on UNAMID’s activities including the ongoing reconfiguration, the establishment of a temporary operating base in Golo and progress achieved re the implementation of UNSC Resolution 2363.

All media are invited to attend.

