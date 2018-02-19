Extension of the Dispatch Term of the International Peace Cooperation Corps in South Sudan

1. Japan has dispatched Headquarters staff personnel and Ground Self Defense Force engineering unit to UNMISS (United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan) since November 2011 and January 2012 respectively. Japan continues to dispatch 4 staff officers (Logistics, Intelligence, Engineer, and Air Operations) to the Mission.

South Sudan gained independence in July 2011 after a long civil war between the northern and the southern Sudan and the implementation of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA). In South Sudan, the National Dialogue seeking the promotion of national reconciliation is currently being undertaken. The efforts for stability of the nation are also in progress. For example, neighboring countries facilitated the Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities by the parties in South Sudan last December. The Government of Japan recognizes that the peace and stability of South Sudan is important for the peace and stability of Africa, and that the international community needs to work cooperatively on this issue.

On 14 December 2017, the United Nations Security Council adopted resolution 2392 (2017), which extended the mandate of UNMISS until 15 March 2018.

In relation to this, the Government of Japan decided to revise the Implementation Plans for International Peace Cooperation Assignments and extend its period.

According to the International Peace Corporation Law Article 7 (i) and (ⅲ), the Prime Minister will report the contents pertaining to the revision and the status of implementation to the Diet.

2. Major Points of Revision are following.

[Extension of the Period] Current : 28 Feb 2018

After Revision : 31 May 2018 (3 months extension)

