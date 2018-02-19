Foreign Minister Kono Pays a Courtesy Call on the First Vice President of South Sudan

On February 17th, from 14:34 local time, for approximately 20 minutes, H.E. Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs, paid a courtesy call on H. E. Mr. Taban Deng Gai, First Vice President of Republic of South Sudan, during his visit to Munich, Germany, to participate in Munich Security Conference. The overview is as follows.

Minister Kono stated that Japan remains committed to supporting peace and stability in South Sudan and would continue to work with the countries in the region as well as the international community to improve the situation in South Sudan. Minister Kono also expressed Japan’s strong wish that the Government of South Sudan will continue to make utmost efforts to achieve national reconciliation. In response, First Vice President Taban Deng expressed appreciation for Japan’s cooperation and stated that he would promote National Dialogue, Revitalization Process and grassroots peace efforts respectively, as they were all important. Minister Kono welcomed the progress in consultations with opposition groups at the 2nd High Level Revitalization Forum (HLRF) meeting and expressed Japan’s hope that all parties would make efforts to achieve a comprehensive agreement at the next HLRF meeting to be held soon. In response, First Vice President Taban Deng stated that security sector capacity building, repatriation support and business promotion would be important to consolidate peace, for which he would appreciate Japan’s cooperation. Furthermore, Minister Kono explained that Japan decided to provide a new aid package approximately 34.2 million USD to South Sudan, which includes support for the National Dialogue and the effort of IGAD (Inter-governmental Authority on Development) to revitalize the ACRSS (Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan), human resources development and humanitarian assistance. In response, First Vice Presidnet Taban Deng expressed his appreciation and conveyed his hope for Japan’s further support, stating that South Sudan would make further efforts to improve security to facilitate it. Minister Kono and First Vice President Taban Deng exchanged views on cooperation in the international arena including UN Security Council reform.

