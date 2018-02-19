Foreign Minister Kono Pays a Courtesy Call on the President of Burkina Faso

On Friday, 16 February from 18:03 local time, for approximately 25 minutes, H.E. Mr. Taro Kono, Minister for Foreign Affairs, paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, President of Burkina Faso, during his visit to Munich, Germany, to participate in Munich Security Conference. The overview is as follows.

At the beginning, Minister Kono paid respect for President Kaboré’s leadership in promoting Burkina Faso’s economic development and stability. He also stated that Japan has decided to provide humanitarian and development assistance of 2 million dollars via international organizations to support Burkina Faso’s efforts to achieve stability in the Sahel region. In response, President Kaboré thanked Minister Kono and expressed his expectation for Japan’s continued support in agriculture, education and security sectors. Minister Kono expressed his strong wish for President Kaboré participation in TICAD 7, which is to be held in 2019 in Yokohama. President Kaboré stated that he was willing to make a visit to Japan as early as in 2018 at a mutually convenient timing. Mr. Kono expressed his willingness to make an opportunity to introduce Burkina Faso to Japanese companies, when such a visit is realized. Minister Kono also expressed his appreciation for Burkina Faso’s trade ban with North Korea announced in December last year. Minister Kono stressed that it is important to submit a report on the implementation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, which President Kaboré concurred. In addition, President Kaboré and Minister Kono exchanged views on regional affairs and mutual cooperation in the international arena, including UN Security Council reform.

