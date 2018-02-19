Mohamed Ibn Chambas Concluded a Three-Day Visit to The Gambia

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, concluded on 18 February a three-day visit to The Gambia.

The objective of the visit was to renew UN’s engagement to support the authorities of The Gambia in their efforts towards the implementation of new and vital reforms.

During his visit, Mohamed Ibn Chambas met with members of the government, the United Nations Country Team, the diplomatic corps, development partners, the Independent Electoral Commission, representatives of the Inter Party Committee and civil society organizations. He also met with His Excellency President Barrow and Vice-President Fatoumata Jallow-Tambanjang.

Advertisement

Ibn Chambas commended the Gambian authorities for the launch of the National Development Plan (NDP) on February 6 and the articulation of the next steps towards its implementation. He welcomed the passing of the laws establishing a Truth, Reconciliation and Reparation Commission, a National Human Rights Commission and a Constitutional Review Commission in December 2017. He equally commended the Government for preparing the ground for the selection of the members of the various Commissions and called on the people of The Gambia to fully participate in the transitional justice and constitutional reform processes.

The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General encourages all Gambians to work hand in hand to bring about peace and prosperity to the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).