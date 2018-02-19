PM call with the President of South Africa: 18 February 2018

A Downing Street spokesperson said:

“The Prime Minister called President Cyril Ramaphosa this afternoon to congratulate him on his recent appointment.”

“Ramaphosa welcomed the call which followed their short discussion at the World Economic Forum, and the Prime Minister extended an invitation for him to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April.”

Advertisement

“President Ramaphosa confirmed that he looked forward to attending and using the opportunity to discuss deepening the UK-South Africa relationship, including by building on trade ties and working together on South Africa’s transformation agenda.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Prime Minister’s Office, 10 Downing Street.