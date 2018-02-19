South Africa: Tourism Committee Extends Condolences to the Family and Friends of Late Member of Parliament, Ms. Beatrice Ngcobo

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism this morning learned with shock of the untimely passing of the Chairperson of the Committee, Ms Beatrice Ngcobo.

“At this time of political change, we were hopeful that Ms Ngcobo would recover and return to Chair the Committee she was so passionate about,” said the Whip of the Committee, Ms Lusizo Makhubela-Mashele.

The late Ms Ngcobo often said, “Tourism is one of the drivers of the economy and job creation. We must do more to market South Africa abroad and to incentivise domestic tourism.”

Her passing leaves a gap in a Committee where all parties were committed towards working together to ensure that tourism is not just a driver of the economy, but also showcases South Africa as a key tourist destination. Ms Ngcobo never failed to grasp an opportunity to promote her beloved country.

Ms Ngcobo passed away in hospital after a short illness. She will be missed by all members, support staff and departmental officials who knew her as someone with a soft heart and voice, but who was outspoken on issues that affected the disadvantaged and the disabled. As a gender commissioner, Ms Ngcobo was at the forefront on transformation issues and espoused gender equity and gender equality in all realms.

