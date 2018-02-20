Advisory Board Meeting for Women’s Participation and Engagement in Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Great Lakes Region

WHAT: Advisory Board for Women’s Participation and Engagement in Peace, Security and Cooperation in the Great Lakes Region

WHERE: Windsor Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya

WHEN: 22 February 2018

BACKGROUND INFORMATION

The Women’s Platform for the Peace, Security and Cooperation (PSC) Framework was established in 2014, with the aim to empowering and supporting women in the region as leaders and peacemakers, and to ensure that they are able to play an active role in all peace processes in the Great Lakes region.

The Security Council Annual Open Debate on Women, Peace and Security (WPS) on 27 October 2017 further agreed on the need of the United Nations Secretary-General to place a specific emphasis on assessing not only the quantitative, but also the qualitative dimension of participation and representation of women in dialogue and peace processes and implementing institutions.

The Advisory Board is the strategic body for the Women’s Platform. It is responsible for: (1) advising the Women’s Platform on issues that impact women’s participation in peace and political processes at local, national or regional levels in the Great Lakes region; (2) making recommendations to relevant donors that could support Women’s Platform initiatives; and (3) supporting fundraising efforts undertaken by the Office of the United Nations Special Envoy for the Great Lakes region.

The purpose of the Women’s Platform for the PSC Framework is to:

Allow women’s organizations to actively contribute to the implementation of the PSC Framework;

Combat violence against women and provide support to those affected by violence;

Advance women’s livelihoods and property rights; and

Promote women’s equitable access to and control of natural resources.

The meeting will discuss: (1) linkages and potential synergies between existing frameworks and policy processes to address WPS; (2) ways and means to develop a joint strategy with complementary priorities, roles and responsibilities; and (3) concrete recommendations on how to overcome challenges, as well as joint actions in the lead-up to the 9th Regional Oversight Mechanism meeting scheduled to take place in Uganda in October 2018.

PARTICIPANTS

The meeting will bring together 56 participants, including Gender ministers from the DRC and the Republic of Congo, senior representatives from the UN, African Union (AU), AU FemWise, International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), as well as selected members from the PSC Framework’s Women’s Platform, representatives of youth, ICGLR Regional Women’s Forum, UN WOMEN (Nairobi-based Regional Office), the ICGLR Regional Training Facility on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in Uganda, and the Levy Mwanawasa Regional Centre (Zambia).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Great Lakes region (OSESG-GL).