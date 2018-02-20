Announcing mCoin: The First Inclusive Cryptocurrency Accessible outside the Domain of the Internet

Introducing mCoin (www.ONEm.com/mcoin), the first cryptocurrency accessible on any mobile. mCoin is a unique first of a kind inclusive cryptocurrency, that makes it possible for the 3 billion people around the world who don't have access to the Internet to take advantage of new kinds of services tied to blockchain technology.

mCoin is powered by ONEm's (www.ONEm.com) Global and scalable Platform, which has the ability to reach billions of people around the world even through traditional mobile without the Internet.

Unlike other Cryptocurrencies, people will have the ability to trade mCoin securely through their SMS based virtual wallets which is not connected to the Internet. Users will be able to earn mCoins through “Pseudo-Mining” which is a type of “Proof of Work” based on meaningful activities. mCoin is bringing together a community of people outside the domain of the Internet who for the first time will be able to participate in sharing information that will have positive social and economical impact.

Millions of small businesses around the world will have access to mCoin through ONEm's Sweb for Business, Market Place, mCatalogue and many social applications that use SMS and/or the Internet.

ONEm's powerful ecosystem can be harnessed by Governments and Organizations to provide valuable services for their citizens who don't have access to the internet, and in the same vein make use of mCoin's underlying SMS accessible blockchain technology.

“It is exciting to see so many people who share in our vision for an inclusive Cryptocurrency outside of the domain of the Internet. People from all over the world are participating in mCoin Pre ICO and taking advantage of the attractive bonus packages now available as they see tremendous high growth potential of a cryptocurrency that can reach this very big un-tapped market” said Christopher Richardson, CEO of ONEm.

About ONEm

ONEm (www.ONEm.com) is a high tech company based in London established in 2012. ONEm developed and deployed an advanced platform that supports a wide range of unique services. The platform empowers users to enjoy access to a continually growing number of interactive content and applications. What is unique about these services is that they work on any type of mobile without requiring data or Wi-Fi. ONEm has participated in many Telecommunication and Tech conferences around the world including Asia, Africa Europe and The Middle East creating awareness and Partnerships from all around the world.

ONEm's most recent venture, mCoin is bringing cryptocurrency to the unconnected and unbanked community, in line with its overall vision of an inclusive world that is better connected.