Handover ceremony: Japan provides 9.4 Million grant for Upgrading six primary schools in Laikipia county, Kenya

The Government of Japan offers a financial assistance program for development designed to meet diverse needs of developing countries. Known as “Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP)”, this scheme supports projects proposed by various bodies such as non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Today, the official handover ceremony of “The Project for the Improvement of Learning Outcomes through Upgrading Learning Facilities in Six Primary Schools in Laikipia North Sub-County”, a GGP project, was held at Mukogodo East, Laikipia North Sub-County, Laikipia County. The Grant Contract for this project was signed on 10th November 2016. The project received a grant amounting to USD 92,945 (approximately Kshs 9.4 Million) for the construction, renovation, provision of sanitation facilities and purchase of classroom furniture.

This project was implemented by Africa Educational Trust (AET) on behalf of six beneficiary primary schools in Laikipia North Sub-County, namely Chumvi, Doldol, Kurum, Kimanjo, Olkinyei and Ilmotiok primary schools. AET is an international non-governmental organization (NGO) whose objective is to enhance access to quality of education for marginalized people. The NGO has been active in Laikipia since 2014. Through its work in Laikipia North, AET was able to identify the needs of these six primary schools in the sub-county.

Prior to the project, all the schools were in dire need of desks with some having only two or three desks in a classroom of over sixty pupils. This meant that the pupils took their lessons while seated on the floors or on logs and rocks. The sanitation facilities were inadequate and in deplorable condition, in danger of collapsing and posing an immediate risk to the young learners.

With over 500 pupils enrolled at the primary school, the main beneficiary of the fund is Chumvi Primary School where four new classrooms and a modern sanitation block were constructed using the GGP fund.

During the ceremony, the Head teachers from all the schools thanked Ms. Lucy Maina, Program Director of AET and particularly thanked the Government of Japan in a special way for its support through AET. They also thanked the community for showing up in large numbers to show their support.

The Deputy Governor, Honourable John Mwaniki thanked the Government of Japan for the generosity in providing assistance in not only Laikipia but also in other counties in Kenya.

While giving her remarks, Ms. Yui Takashima, Second Secretary of Japan to the Republic of Kenya thanked all the schools for collaborating with AET to receive the grant. She expressed her thanks to AET for their tireless effort and congratulated them for bringing to a successful completion the project in all the six schools.

While specifically addressing the pupils, she remarked that she was glad to see their beaming faces which was proof that they were happy with the new facilities. She advised them to put in extra hard work in their studies in order to improve their future lives. She hoped that these schools would become the best performing in their respective communities. In closing her remarks, she wished everyone good health, great happiness and prosperity.

Information on the Ceremony

Project : The Project for the Improvement of Learning Outcomes through Upgrading Learning Facilities in Six Primary Schools in Laikipia North Sub-County Grantee: Africa Educational Trust Grant Amount: USD 92,945 (~9.4 Million Kshs) Event: Handover Ceremony Date: Monday, 19th February 2018 Time: 10:00hrs – 13:00hrs Venue: Mukogodo East, Laikipia North Sub-County, Laikipia County Key Personalities: Ms Yui Takashima, Second Secretary of Japan to the Republic of Kenya Hon. John Mwaniki (Deputy Governor, County of Laikipia)

