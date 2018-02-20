Homeboyz make it two wins from two in the Kenya Women’s festival

A 19-7 win over Standard Chartered Impala Saracens saw Menengai Cream Homeboyz win their second consecutive title as the second round of the KRU Women’s 10-a-side festival (www.KRU.co.ke) took place at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi on Sunday 18 February 2018.

Janet Owino scored and converted Homeboyz first try for a 7-0 lead that they took into the breather. Linet Moraa struck a second half brace with Owino managing a solitary conversion to give Homeboyz a healthy 19-0 lead. Judith Auma would land a late consolation try for Impala, her efforts a tad too late as Homeboyz followed up on the victory at the opening round at USIU with another cup title victory.

The deejays finished second in Pool A behind the Northern Suburbs after bagging two wins and a loss to set up a semifinal date with Pool B winners Mwamba. They would win this match 17-0 to set up a final date against an Impala side who edged out hosts Northern Suburbs 7-0 in the other semifinal.

Advertisement

Mwamba, beaten finalists at USIU on Sunday 4 February, finished third at Ruaraka with a 14-5 victory over Northern Suburbs 14-5 in the Comras beat Kenyatta University Ladies 26-0 in the fifth place Ranking final as Top Fry Nakuru registered a similar 26-0 score over Shamas to finish seventh overall.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Media contact:

[email protected]